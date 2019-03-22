Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heanor
Holbrook Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7AY
01773 713089
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Cliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Cliff

Notice Condolences

Elsie Cliff Notice
CLIFF Elsie of Eastwood, passed away peacefully on 7th March 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife to the late Eric ,
loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Elsie's funeral will be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to benefit Combined Day Unit
(Royal Derby Hospital Charity)
All enquiries to : Co-operative Funeralcare, Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7AY
Telephone : 01773 713089
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices