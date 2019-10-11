Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00
Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Bulwell
Elizabeth Dolan Notice
Dolan Elizabeth Patricia of Nuthall,
passed away suddenly but peacefully on Monday 2nd September, aged 80 years.
Wife of Terrence and
Mother of Patricia.
Elizabeth will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral service will be held at
Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Bulwell on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 10.00am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please and any donations taken in lieu for
Our Lady of Perpetual Succour,
Bulwell & Medecins Sans Frontiers UK at the church service.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019
