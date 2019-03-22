|
|
|
Coates Elizabeth
(Known as 'Betty') Of Eastwood.
Passed away peacefully at Bramwell Care Home on Thursday
14th March 2019, aged 93 years.
Betty leaves behind 6 loving children John, Mary, Gerard, Anne, Vincent and Francis, she had 13 grandchildren
and 2 great grandchildren.
She will be missed terribly by all.
The funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Good Council Church, Hilltop, Eastwood on Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 9.00am followed by interment at Greasley Churchyard at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be sent to Alzheimer's Research UK,
3 Riverside, Granta Park, Cambridge, CB21 6AD, 03001115555.
For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham NG16 3AJ.
Telephone: 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
