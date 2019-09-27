|
Rooke Eddie Passed away peacefully on
9th September 2019, aged 75 years.
A much loved husband,
father and father-in-law.
Funeral Service at Bramcote Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 1.30p.m. in the Reflection Chapel. Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Eddie for Patience 1 Ward at Nottingham City Hospital (cheques payable please to 'NUH Charity')
may be given by retiring collection
after the service or sent
care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019