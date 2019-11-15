|
Winsor Constance Of Smalley (former Head Teacher of Greasley and Beauvale Infants)
Passed away peacefully on
6th November 2019, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife, mother,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at
St Patrick's Church, Nuthall on
Monday 25th November at
11.00am followed by interment
in Nuthall Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Connie for Save the Children may be given
by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019