|
|
|
Housley Colin Of Newthorpe, passed away peacefully on 10th September 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, dear father to Mark and Alison, and loving granpa to Sam, Jude and Scarlett,
and a friend to many.
Funeral Service at Bramcote Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October at 11.00 am in the Serenity Chapel.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Colin for Dementia UK may be given by retiring collection after the service, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019