Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1 Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713484
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00
Serenity Chapel at Bramcote Crematorium
Colin Broomhead Notice
Broomhead Colin Edwin Passed away peacefully at
Hayward House Hospice on
26th September 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janice, he will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be
held in the Serenity Chapel at
Bramcote Crematorium at 11.00am
on Friday 25th October.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Colin, which will be divided between The British Red Cross and
Hayward House Hospice
(cheques made payable to
'Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account' please) may be given by retiring collection after the service,
or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
