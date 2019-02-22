|
Gilman Christine Passed away peacefully on
28th January 2019,
aged 73 years.
Loving wife of John, dear mum of Lisa, Julie, Christopher, Ween and the
late Jonathan, and a beloved
grandma and great-grandma,
who will be missed by all the family.
Funeral Service and cremation to take place at Bramcote Crematorium,
on Monday 25th February, at 11.45am
in the Serenity Chapel.
Floral tributes welcome or, if desired, donations in memory of Christine for Babbington Rescue may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484. Donations can also be made by retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
