Langham Charlotte (née Dewey) Passed away peacefully at home on 11th March 2019, aged 47 years.
Funeral service at Bramcote Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 1.30p.m. in the Serenity Chapel. Smart casual dress code is requested please. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Charlotte for the Nottinghamshire Hospice may be given by retiring collection after the service or by sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL. Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
