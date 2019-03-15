|
Potter Carl Passed away peacefully on
3rd March 2019 aged 61 years.
Loving husband of Amanda,
beloved dad of Sarah and Charlotte,
who will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Eastwood at 10.00a.m. on Tuesday 26th March, followed by burial at Eastwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of Carl, which will be divided between Cancer Research UK and
Macmillan Cancer Support
(cheques payable to 'Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account' please) may be given online at
www.gillotts.co.uk/carlpotter,
by retiring collection at the funeral service, or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
