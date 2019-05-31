|
|
|
Meakin Brian of Eastwood,
passed away suddenly
on 11th May 2019, aged 68 years.
Loving son of Dorothy and the late Jack,
and a dear brother and uncle,
who will be missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Thursday 6th June at 11.45am in
the Serenity Chapel.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for
Macmillan Cancer Support may
be given by retiring collection after
the service or by sending to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 31, 2019
Read More