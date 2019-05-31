Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Meakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Meakin

Notice Condolences

Brian Meakin Notice
Meakin Brian of Eastwood,
passed away suddenly
on 11th May 2019, aged 68 years.
Loving son of Dorothy and the late Jack,
and a dear brother and uncle,
who will be missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Thursday 6th June at 11.45am in
the Serenity Chapel.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for
Macmillan Cancer Support may
be given by retiring collection after
the service or by sending to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.