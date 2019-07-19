|
Syson Betty Sadly passed away on
13th July 2019, aged 83 years. Loving wife of Terry,
mum of Paul and Wayne,
she will be missed by all the family.
Funeral service to be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Kimberley
at 10.15 a.m. on Friday 26th July,
followed by burial at
Kimberley Cemetery.
Floral tributes are welcome,
and may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Alternatively, a retiring donation
to Holy Trinity Church may be
made at the funeral service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 19, 2019