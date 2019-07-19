Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:15
Holy Trinity Church
Kimberley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Syson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Syson

Notice Condolences

Betty Syson Notice
Syson Betty Sadly passed away on
13th July 2019, aged 83 years. Loving wife of Terry,
mum of Paul and Wayne,
she will be missed by all the family.

Funeral service to be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Kimberley
at 10.15 a.m. on Friday 26th July,
followed by burial at
Kimberley Cemetery.
Floral tributes are welcome,
and may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Alternatively, a retiring donation
to Holy Trinity Church may be
made at the funeral service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.