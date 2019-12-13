|
Saxton Betty Of Kimberley, passed away peacefully on 26th November 2019,
aged 90 years.
Funeral Service and cremation will take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Friday 20th December at 1.15p.m.
in the Serenity Chapel.
Floral tributes or donations in memory of Betty for the may be sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Donations can also be made by retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019