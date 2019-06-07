|
|
|
Rawdin Barbara of Watnall passed away
suddenly but peacefully at home
22nd May 2019, aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of Keith and a much loved mum, mother in law and gran.
Funeral service at Bramcote Crematorium on Monday 24th June
at 1.15 pm in the Serenity Chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations in Barbara's memory for the British Tinnitus Association may be given by retiring collection at the end
of the service or sent to Gillotts
Funeral Directors, The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL. Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 7, 2019
Read More