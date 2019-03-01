|
|
|
Careless Barbara Passed away peacefully on
20th February 2019, aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Albert, and a dear mother, grandma and
great-grandma, who will be missed by all the family. Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 12th March at Bramcote Crematorium, in the Reflection Chapel at 10.30am.
No flowers by request please,
but, if desired, donations in memory
of Barbara for British Red Cross
may be given by retiring collection
after the service, or by sending to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
