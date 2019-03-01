Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30
Bramcote Crematorium, in the Reflection Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Careless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Careless

Notice Condolences

Barbara Careless Notice
Careless Barbara Passed away peacefully on
20th February 2019, aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Albert, and a dear mother, grandma and
great-grandma, who will be missed by all the family. Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 12th March at Bramcote Crematorium, in the Reflection Chapel at 10.30am.
No flowers by request please,
but, if desired, donations in memory
of Barbara for British Red Cross
may be given by retiring collection
after the service, or by sending to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.