Barker Barbara Mary Of Eastwood passed away peacefully 2nd June 2019. Devoted wife of
the late Joe, loving mum to Susan,
mother-in-law to Jeff and mamma to Jake, Georgia and their partners Sarah and Nat. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. James Church, Brinsley on
Thursday 27th June at 11.00 am
followed by committal at
Amber Valley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations in memory of Barbara for Macmillan Cancer Support can be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 14, 2019
