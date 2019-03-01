|
|
|
Turton Avril Passed away peacefully on
16th February 2019, aged 72 years. Loving Wife of Pip, she will also be missed by her many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Eastwood on Tuesday 19 th March at 1.15pm,
followed by burial at
Eastwood Cemetery.
Refreshments available in Church
after the funeral service.
Floral tributes or, if desired, donations in memory of Avril for
British Heart Foundation and
Liver Research at
Nottingham University Hospitals
(cheques payable please to Gillotts
Funeral Directors Donations Account) may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484. Donations can also be made by retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
