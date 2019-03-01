Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:15
St. Mary's Church
Eastwood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avril Turton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avril Turton

Notice Condolences

Avril Turton Notice
Turton Avril Passed away peacefully on
16th February 2019, aged 72 years. Loving Wife of Pip, she will also be missed by her many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Eastwood on Tuesday 19 th March at 1.15pm,
followed by burial at
Eastwood Cemetery.
Refreshments available in Church
after the funeral service.
Floral tributes or, if desired, donations in memory of Avril for
British Heart Foundation and
Liver Research at
Nottingham University Hospitals
(cheques payable please to Gillotts
Funeral Directors Donations Account) may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484. Donations can also be made by retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.