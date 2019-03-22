|
Kiddier Audrey Of Newthorpe
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 14th March 2019, aged 85 years.
Leaves behind loving husband Phil. Mark and Karen, Paul and Alison
and all her grand children
and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium- Reflection Chapel on Thursday 4th April at 15:45pm. Flowers are welcome
or donations in lieu for
Nottingham Home Hospice.
Any further enquiries to be made to The Co-operative Funeralcare
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham NG16 3AJ
Telephone: 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
