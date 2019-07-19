Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
14:30
St. Mary's Church
Greasley
Marshall Ann of Eastwood, passed away peacefully on 28th June 2019, aged 72 years.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Greasley, on
Tuesday 23rd July at 2.30pm,
followed by burial in the Churchyard.
No flowers by request please but, if desired, donations in memory of Ann for Rainbows Children's Hospice may be given by retiring collection
after the service, or by sending to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484. www.gillotts.co.uk.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 19, 2019
