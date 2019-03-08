|
|
|
Sisson Amber Jane Passed away peacefully at home
on 25th February 2019 aged 23 years.
Beloved daughter of Justin and Amanda, loving grandaughter
of Roy and Christine and Denise,
dear niece of Mark and Joanne,
Jordan and Charlotte and cousin
of Max and Zara. She will be missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Church, Langley Mill
at 3.00 p.m. on Friday 15th March, followed by cremation at Amber Valley Crematorium. Everyone is welcome to join the family for refreshments at
Inn the Middle, Langley Mill following the funeral service. Family flowers
only please; donations in memory of
Amber, which will be divided between Rainbows Children's Hospice and
Every Sensation Day Care Centre (cheques payable to 'Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account' please) can be given online at www.gillotts.co.uk/ambersisson,
by retiring collection at the funeral service, or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More