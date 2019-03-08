Sisson Amber Jane Passed away peacefully at home

on 25th February 2019 aged 23 years.

Beloved daughter of Justin and Amanda, loving grandaughter

of Roy and Christine and Denise,

dear niece of Mark and Joanne,

Jordan and Charlotte and cousin

of Max and Zara. She will be missed

by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Church, Langley Mill

at 3.00 p.m. on Friday 15th March, followed by cremation at Amber Valley Crematorium. Everyone is welcome to join the family for refreshments at

Inn the Middle, Langley Mill following the funeral service. Family flowers

only please; donations in memory of

Amber, which will be divided between Rainbows Children's Hospice and

Every Sensation Day Care Centre (cheques payable to 'Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account' please) can be given online at www.gillotts.co.uk/ambersisson,

by retiring collection at the funeral service, or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484. Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More