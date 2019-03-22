Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Alan Walker Notice
Walker Alan Of Eastwood.
Passed away peacefully at Alexandra House Care Home, Hilltop on 13th March 2019
aged 87 years
Dearly loved brother of
Doreen, Colin & Terry.
Funeral Service and Cremation to take place at Mansfield Crematorium (Newstead Chapel)
on Friday 5th April at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please and any donations received by the family will be forwarded to Cancer Research UK.

Further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road,
Eastwood, NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
