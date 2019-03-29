|
|
|
Saxton Ada Amy Passed away at QMC on
March 17th 2019.
Loved mother-in-law of Chris,
nanna to Sam, sister to Dennis and Betty and a much loved Auntie.
Funeral Service at St. Patrick's Church, Nuthall on Wednesday 3rd April at 10.30a.m., prior to burial.
Family flowers only please, or donations for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church,
Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More