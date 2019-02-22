Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
15:15
Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel
Walkiria Larkin

Walkiria Larkin Notice
LARKIN Walkiria 'Val' Passed away peacefully at home
on Saturday 16th February 2019,
aged 60 years.
A loving wife to Gerry, and devoted mother to Ashling, she will be
greatly missed by all her
dear family and friends.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on
Tuesday 5th March at 3.15pm.
All welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations in Val's
memory are being collected on
the day for St Wilfrid's Hospice.
All enquiries to Adela Funeralcare,
tel: 643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
