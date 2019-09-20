Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Polegate)
65 High Street
Polegate, East Sussex BN26 6AH
01323 489127
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30
Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Clarke

Notice Condolences

Veronica Clarke Notice
CLARKE Veronica Joy Passed away peacefully
on 10th September 2019
at Coppice Court Nursing
Home, aged 77 years.

Widow of Rodney Clarke.
With all our love and forever in our
memories, your Son Jason, Daughter
in law Hayley and Granddaughters
Saskia and Liberty xxxx.

Funeral Service on Thursday
3rd October at Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel
at 10.30 am.

All family and friends welcome
to attend.
Flowers also welcome, if desired.
Enquiries to Haine & Son Funeral
Directors, 65 High Street, Polegate
BN26 6AH. Tel: 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.