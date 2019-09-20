|
|
|
CLARKE Veronica Joy Passed away peacefully
on 10th September 2019
at Coppice Court Nursing
Home, aged 77 years.
Widow of Rodney Clarke.
With all our love and forever in our
memories, your Son Jason, Daughter
in law Hayley and Granddaughters
Saskia and Liberty xxxx.
Funeral Service on Thursday
3rd October at Eastbourne Crematorium, Family Chapel
at 10.30 am.
All family and friends welcome
to attend.
Flowers also welcome, if desired.
Enquiries to Haine & Son Funeral
Directors, 65 High Street, Polegate
BN26 6AH. Tel: 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 20, 2019