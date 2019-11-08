|
|
|
WRATTEN Valerie Wallis
(nee Fowler) Passed away peacefully at
Eastbourne District General Hospital on 24th October 2019, aged 78 years. Valerie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Trevor,
children Adam, Kerry, Nicholas
and Rachel, family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium,
(Main Chapel) on Friday 15th November at 2.30pm. Flowers welcomed or donations, if wished, to the
'British Heart Foundation'
may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 8, 2019