Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Wratten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Wratten

Notice Condolences

Valerie Wratten Notice
WRATTEN Valerie Wallis
(nee Fowler) Passed away peacefully at
Eastbourne District General Hospital on 24th October 2019, aged 78 years. Valerie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Trevor,
children Adam, Kerry, Nicholas
and Rachel, family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium,
(Main Chapel) on Friday 15th November at 2.30pm. Flowers welcomed or donations, if wished, to the
'British Heart Foundation'
may be made online at www.heathfieldfunerals.co.uk.
For further details, please contact Heathfield Funeral Service on
01435 862648.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -