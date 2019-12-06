|
|
|
MOREL Valerie Ann Passed away peacefully at Bowes House Nursing Home, on the 24th November 2019.
Will be missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 10th December at
Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel at 1.00pm.
Dress to be blue and
lavender colours please.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Chestnut
Tree House or the Salvation Army
c/o Haine and Son, 46 South Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN2 3JQ,
01323 840049.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 6, 2019