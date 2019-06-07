Home

Haine and Son Funeral Directors (Eastbourne)
19 South Street
Eastbourne , East Sussex BN21 4UJ
01323 727801
Valerie Betts
BETTS Valerie Florence Marie Passed away on
19th May 2019, aged 97 years.

A very special lady who will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Beloved Mother to Angela and Carole, dearest Nan, Great Nan and
Great, Great Nan.

Funeral service at
St Barnabas United Church, Langney on Monday 10th June at 12noon and afterwards at The Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne .

Family flowers only, but donations
are being collected for Friends of Eastbourne DGH (Folkington Ward).

All enquiries to Haine & Son
Tel: 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 7, 2019
