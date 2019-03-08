Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Weeks

Notice Condolences

Trevor Weeks Notice
WEEKS Trevor Passed away peacefully
on the 27th February at
Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes, Eastbourne where he was cared
for and loved.

Much loved Husband of Rita,
Brother to Brian and Brother-In-Law to Di, Philip and Sylvia. Uncle to Alice, Christian and Sarah.

Funeral Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium
Main Chapel on
Friday 29th March at 1:45pm.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired to QACH.

Any enquiries c/o Haine and Son,
19 South Street, Eastbourne,
BN21 4UJ. Tel 01323 727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.