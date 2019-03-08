|
WEEKS Trevor Passed away peacefully
on the 27th February at
Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes, Eastbourne where he was cared
for and loved.
Much loved Husband of Rita,
Brother to Brian and Brother-In-Law to Di, Philip and Sylvia. Uncle to Alice, Christian and Sarah.
Funeral Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium
Main Chapel on
Friday 29th March at 1:45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to QACH.
Any enquiries c/o Haine and Son,
19 South Street, Eastbourne,
BN21 4UJ. Tel 01323 727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
