Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
15:00
Suzanne Watts Notice
WATTS Suzanne (Sue) Passed away peacefully
in St Wilfrid's Hospice on Saturday 06th July, aged 74.

Dearly loved wife of Bob, loving Mother to James and Nicholas and Daughters-in-Law Claire and Amanda. Devoted Nana to Cerys, Joseph and Oliver. Loving Sister to Annette and family.
We are bereft.

Funeral service to take place
in the Chapel at Payne and Sons,
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN
on Thursday 25th July at 3.00pm.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to local charities Families for Autism and St Wilfrid's Hospice by cheque to Payne and Sons (as above).
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 19, 2019
