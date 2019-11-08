Home

GROSS Sue
(née Rust) Sadly passed away on
Friday 25th October,
aged 77.
Much loved wife to John,
mother to Mike, Jon and Pete,
sister to Jane, Chris and Margaret,
Nan to Charlotte, Jacob, Harry, Jasmine, Jack, Sabrina, Dan and Ellie.
There will be a private cremation at
Eastbourne Crematorium followed by a thanksgiving service to take place at
All Saints Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4HE on
Tuesday 12th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations are welcomed in
Sue's memory c/o Haine & Son. These will be shared between Alzheimer's Society & Memory Lane.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
