The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastbourne
51 South Street
Eastbourne, Sussex BN21 4SL
01323 734 482
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church
Grange Road
Eastbourne
Steven Garner Notice
GARNER Steven Howard Passed away on
12th October 2019,
aged 57 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and work colleagues.
The funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne, on 7th November at 2.30pm and afterwards at
The Royal Eastbourne Golf Club.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to be made to
Action on Hearing Loss
https://steve-garner.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
51 South Street, Eastbourne,
BN21 4SL. Tel: 01323 734482
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
