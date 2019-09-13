|
|
|
CHAPPELL Stephen Horbury Sadly passed away,
2nd September 2019,
aged 83.
Much loved husband to Glynis,
father to Helen & Richard,
grandfather to Hannah & Matthew.
Stephen will be missed by all his
family & friends.
Special thanks to all staff at both Roseberry House & Sovereign Lodge Care Centre.
The funeral service is taking place at The Church of St. Peter ad Vincula, Folkington, BN26 5SD on
Monday 30th September 2019, 1pm.
If anyone would like to attend please contact Serenity Funeral Directors,
43 South Street, Eastbourne,
01323 886570.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 13, 2019