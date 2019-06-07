|
|
|
GANDER Stanley Edgar
(Stan) Following a short illness,
passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 22nd May 2019, aged 99.
A much loved dad, grandad and
great grandad who will be
greatly missed.
Funeral service at St. John's Church, Polegate on Wednesday 26th June at 11am followed by the committal at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
but donations are welcome to
The Eastbourne Blind Society.
All enquiries to Hailsham Funeral Service, 11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE. Tel. 01323 440909
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 7, 2019
