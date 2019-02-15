|
MARTIN SIDNEY GEORGE Aged 87, sadly passed away
in the early hours of 1st February 2019,
in hospital, losing his dignified
battle with cancer.
He was a much loved brother
to his sister Evelyn & Uncle,
Great Uncle & Great Great Uncle
to all his nieces & nephews.
He will be greatly missed.
Family flowers only,
donations please, if desired, to
St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne,
Guide Dogs for the Blind, or RSPB.
Service to be held in Family Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium at 12.45pm, on 26th February, c/o Haine & Son Funeral Directors, 19 South Street,
Eastbourne BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
