Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:45
Family Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Martin

Notice Condolences

Sidney Martin Notice
MARTIN SIDNEY GEORGE Aged 87, sadly passed away
in the early hours of 1st February 2019,
in hospital, losing his dignified
battle with cancer.
He was a much loved brother
to his sister Evelyn & Uncle,
Great Uncle & Great Great Uncle
to all his nieces & nephews.
He will be greatly missed.
Family flowers only,
donations please, if desired, to
St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne,
Guide Dogs for the Blind, or RSPB.
Service to be held in Family Chapel at Eastbourne Crematorium at 12.45pm, on 26th February, c/o Haine & Son Funeral Directors, 19 South Street,
Eastbourne BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.