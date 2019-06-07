Home

WALLIS Shirley Ellen
(Carter, Jameson) Passed away peacefully at home
on 15th May at 3.15pm, after a long illness of Dementia, aged 81 years.
Loving Mum, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
NEVER FORGOTTEN.
Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium Main
Chapel on 12th June at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations
to Dementia UK. Thanks to everyone concerned during her last days.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Eastbourne. Tel: 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 7, 2019
