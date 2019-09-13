|
|
|
McCALL Shirley Joan Passed away in hospital
on 3rd September 2019, aged 84. An inspirational lady who was much loved and will be sadly missed. Sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, great great aunt, godmother and dear friend to many.
Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel
on Wednesday 18th September at 4.00pm, with a wish from Shirley to
please wear colourful clothes.
Family flowers only but donations welcome to SASBAH, (Sussex
Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus) direct or on the day, or
c/o The Cooperative Funeralcare,
56 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex
BN26 6AD, Tel: 01323 487855
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 13, 2019