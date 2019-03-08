|
|
|
Barrell Shirley Sadly and unexpectedly passed
away on 25th February 2019.
A wonderful and inspirational wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, auntie and friend. She will be very greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of her life will be
held at St Saviour's Church on
Thursday 14th March at 11.45am.
Please feel free to wear bright colours.
Family flowers only.
Any donations to "Cat's Protection", c/o
Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More