Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street
Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UT
(013) 237-3644 4
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Barrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Barrell

Notice

Shirley Barrell Notice
Barrell Shirley Sadly and unexpectedly passed
away on 25th February 2019.
A wonderful and inspirational wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, auntie and friend. She will be very greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of her life will be
held at St Saviour's Church on
Thursday 14th March at 11.45am.
Please feel free to wear bright colours.
Family flowers only.
Any donations to "Cat's Protection", c/o
Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
