|
|
|
Hart Sarah Jane
Sadly passed away on 7th July 2019, aged 45 years.
A loved and adored wife of Brian,
a loving mother to John, Hayley, Shannon, Ellie, Shanice and Sophie,
as well as special Nana to
Bobby, Rose, Logan, Thea and Rohan, also a cherished sister to John.
She will also be greatly missed by the rest of her family as well as all her friends and work colleagues.
There will be a funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 12.15pm.
We would request that it be family flowers only, but if you wish make a donation to a charity in Sarah's memory then please make donations to Dragonflies at FSN via
sarah-hart.muchloved.com or by cheque, c/o Payne and Sons,
Funeral Directors, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 26, 2019