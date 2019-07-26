Home

POWERED BY

Services
Payne and Sons Limited
143 seaside
eastbourne, East Sussex bn22 7nn
01323 649049
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:15
Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Jane Hart

Notice Condolences Gallery

Sarah Jane Hart Notice
Hart Sarah Jane
Sadly passed away on 7th July 2019, aged 45 years.

A loved and adored wife of Brian,
a loving mother to John, Hayley, Shannon, Ellie, Shanice and Sophie,
as well as special Nana to
Bobby, Rose, Logan, Thea and Rohan, also a cherished sister to John.

She will also be greatly missed by the rest of her family as well as all her friends and work colleagues.

There will be a funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 12.15pm.

We would request that it be family flowers only, but if you wish make a donation to a charity in Sarah's memory then please make donations to Dragonflies at FSN via
sarah-hart.muchloved.com or by cheque, c/o Payne and Sons,
Funeral Directors, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.