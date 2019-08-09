Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
15:15
Eastbourne Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Sandra Lindfield Notice
LINDFIELD Sandra Elizabeth
Went to join her beloved Graham on 27th July 2019, aged 72 years.

Wonderful mother to her daughter Gemma whom she loved very much.

Sandra was one of a kind
and will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 3.15pm
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
on Tuesday 20th August.

Family flowers only but
donations in Sandra's memory
please to, St Wilfrid's Hospice.

c/o Dillistone Funeral Service,
191 South Farm Road, Worthing,
BN14 7TW. 01903 200835
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
