DENNARD RONALD WILLIAM
"Ron" Peacefully on 3rd July 2019
aged 84 years.
Sadly missed by his partner of 33 years, Janet and by his friends.

Heartfelt thanks to Sam, Manager of Sovereign Lodge Care Home and her
dedicated team who so caringly looked after Ron through very difficult
times and to Jane and her team at Ivy House for their unfailing support and
for giving Ron happy times while he could still enjoy them.

Funeral to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium Family Chapel on Monday 15th July at 1.30pm.

Family flowers only donations if desired for the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 12, 2019
