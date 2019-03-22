Home

PARSONS Ron Sadly passed away at the EDGH on 1st March, aged 82.

Beloved Husband of Eileen,
much loved Father to Tony and Jackie, Father-In-Law to Michael and
Brother to Pat and Eve.

Funeral Service to take place
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel on Friday 5th April
at 12.15pm.

Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to 'Raystede Centre For Animal Welfare' c/o Haine and Son,
65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH, 01323 489127.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
