Funeral
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00
Eastbourne Crematorium
Roger Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Roger Robert Aged 88 years,
formerly of Pevensey Bay.
Died peacefully on
10th November 2019,
finally reunited with his loving wife Coral. Much loved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Forever in our hearts.
Roger's funeral will be held on
Friday 29th November 2019,
10.00am at Eastbourne Crematorium,
followed with a farewell drink in memory of Roger at the Castle Inn, Pevensey Bay, to those who would like to attend. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Dementia UK, c/o Payne and Sons,
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
