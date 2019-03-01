|
|
|
Borza Mr Rocco Borza passed away on 16th February 2019 in Eastbourne Hospital.
He came to the UK in 1964 with his beloved family and was the proud owner of Borza's Ice Cream Parlour.
He will be brought back to
Montattico, Italy, his home, to rest.
Rocco adored all his friends and relatives from Eastbourne and on his behalf we would like to thank you all for being true friends because you have all played a huge part in being there for him and for that we are so grateful.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
