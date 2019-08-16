|
|
|
Hill Robin John Passed away at the
Conquest Hospital on
Friday 2nd August, beloved partner of Pat for 27 years.
Father to Sharon, Grandad to
Olivia and Amilee. Daddy to Snowy
who has gone to join you.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 20th August at 1.45 at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel. No flowers please but donations, if desired, to Raystede C/o Payne and Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN
A life long supporter of Aston Villa.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 16, 2019