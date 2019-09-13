|
|
|
PORDAGE Robert Owen Sadly passed away at home on 1st September
aged 35 years.
Will be dearly missed by his
mum and grandad.
Funeral service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium in the Main Chapel on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 11.30am.
Flowers are welcome or donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice. Donations may be sent in memory of Robert, cheques payable to: St Wilfrid's Hospice C/o Willows Funeral Service,
17 Station Parade, Eastbourne,
BN21 1BE Tel: 01323 733354
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 13, 2019