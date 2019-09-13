|
|
|
BLAKE Richard (Dick) Aged 81.
Peacefully, at home, with his wife Hazel, and daughters Brenda and Jacqueline by his bedside. Loving, fun Grandad to eight.
Brief committal Eastbourne Crematorium October 1st at 1.45pm. Celebration and Thanksgiving service at Emmanuel Church, Greenfield Road BN21 1JJ at 2.45. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice or Emmanuel Church.
Enquiries to Adela funeral services, 45,South Street, Eastbourne. BN21 4UT Tel: 643999
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 13, 2019