Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street
Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UT
(013) 237-3644 4
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:15
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel
Raymond Grooms Notice
Grooms Raymond
(Ray) It is with great sadness and
immense grief Ray passed away peacefully on Wednesday,
6th March 2019, aged 86 years.
Devoted and loving husband of Jean and very proud dad and father-in-law to Christine and Vic, granddad to Christopher and Justin,
great grandpa to Josh,
Sophie, Charlie and Oliver.
Funeral service at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel at 12.15pm on Friday, 29th March 2019.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
"The Ivy House Dementia Day Centre", Eastbourne c/o Serenity, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
