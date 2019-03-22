Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastbourne
51 South Street
Eastbourne, Sussex BN21 4SL
01323 734 482
Raffaele Cusano Notice
CUSANO Raffaele Passed away on 21st February 2019
at Eastbourne DGH.
Dearest brother to Teresa and Fausta , brother in law to David and Brian, father to Mark, grandad to Jamie,
uncle to Dean, Teresa, Angela, Sandra, Dino, Teresa, Linda, Sophia, Danielle, Nichola, Ben, Chloe, Dylan, Matthew and Natalie
He will be sadly missed by all his family here in the UK and Italy.
Requiem Mass and funeral service at Our Lady of Ransom Church on Wednesday 3rd April at 12 noon, followed by interment
at Langney Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Flowers welcome and may be sent to Co-op Funeralcare 51 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4SL.
Tel: 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 22, 2019
