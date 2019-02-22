|
RONDELLI PIETRO Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday the
16th February, 2019,
aged 92 years.
Devoted and loving husband
of Dorothy (Dee) for 62 years
and very proud father of
Marco and Dario and to
Daughter in laws Tania and Lauren. Nonno to Gabriella, Gianluca, Alexander, Amelia and Isabella.
Friend to so many, now reunited with his precious daughter Lisa.
Funeral Service details
to be confirmed.
All enquiries
c/o Haine & Son, 19 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ,
Tel: 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
