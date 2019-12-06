|
|
|
BLOOMFIELD Phyllis Celia Aged 92, passed away peacefully at home on 25th November, 2019.
Much loved Mother to Peter and Claire, Nanny to Joe, Gemma and Finlay, and Great Grandma to Ella and Ethan.
The funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Willingdon on
Monday 16th December, 2019
at 11.30am. Family flowers only but
donations to Cancer Research UK.
Please wear bright colours.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
56 High Street, Polegate,
BN26 6AD Tel: 01323 487855
